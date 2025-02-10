Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur reveal their son Vardaan's face from his first birthday | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur reveal Vardaan's face

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey became a father last year. He and his wife Sheetal Thakur were blessed with a baby boy on February 7, 2024 and the couple named their first child Vardaan. On Vardaan's first birthday, Vikrant introduced his son to the world. After this face reveal, fans showered love on the one-year-old and called Vardaan the carbon copy of his father.

Vikrant reveals Vardaan's face to the world

Vikrant Massey welcomed his son Vardan Massey a year ago on February 7, 2024. He also took a break from acting a few months ago, so that he could spend more time with his family. Now he is celebrating his son Vardan's first birthday. He hosted a grand birthday party, glimpses of which he has now shared on social media as well. Vikrant Massey shared beautiful pictures with his wife Sheetal and son. 'Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan,' read the caption.

Vikrant and Sheetal met through common friends

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur started dating each other in 2015 after meeting through common friends. Both worked together in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful' released in 2018. Both got engaged in 2019 and registered their marriage in 2022. On February 18, 2022, they had an intimate wedding in Himachal Pradesh, which was attended only by family members.

Vikrant will be seen in these films

Vikrant made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film 'Lootera'. He has done some great films in his 12-year career. These include many of his movies including 'Chhapaak', 'Hasseen Dillruba', '12th Fail' and 'Sector 36'. He will be seen in 'Yaar Jigri', 'TME' and 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'. Reports claim that he can also play the villain in Ranveer Singh's Don 3.

