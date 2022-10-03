Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film is unstoppable

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have set the box office on fire with their latest release, Vikram Vedha. The Hindi remake of the Tamil original has impressed the audience and given positive word of mouth for the film, they have thronged the cinema halls. Over the release weekend, the collections have risen significantly. The film is expected to rake in close to Rs 40 cr on its opening weekend.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Report

Box Office India reports that the film was able to earn around Rs 14.5-15 crore nett on Sunday which will mean a weekend of 38 crore nett. "It is pre Dussehra so there can be some boost for the film from Wednesday as maybe these mass markets will get a boost but for that to happen the film needs a strong Monday but the Sunday number does make this hold hard. Now the film need a 6-7 crore nett on Monday just to stay in the race for some sort of respectable lifetime number," the report stated.

About Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan take the audience on a thrilling journey of action and drama. While Saif is firm in his belief that there are only two sides to the story, right and wrong, Hrithik wants him to learn that circumstances play a crucial role. Inspired by the tales of Vikram-Betaal, Hrithik narrates stories to Saif and lets him choose sides. How it unfolds a web weaved by gangsters and police force with family coming into play is what Pushkar and Gayatri's film is all about.

The director who helmed the original Tamil film returned for the Hindi remake as well. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. In the Tamil version, the film is lead by R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. It also stars, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bhiyani, Satyadeep Mishra and Sharib Hashmi among others.

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment had hit the big screens globally on September 30.

