Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot with 4000 real Kashmiri Pandits for Shikara. Watch BTS video

Shikara will hit the theatres on January 19

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara created quite a buzz with its first trailer. The film is based on the events of 1990 that forced the exodus of lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland. Shikara uses a couple’s love story to narrate the plight of Kashmiri Pandits of the valley. The film stars debutants Sadia and Aadil Khan in the lead and through their on-screen love story recreates the events of 1990. An interesting fact attached to the film is that the shoot was done with thousands of real Kashmiri Pandits who had to leave their homes.

The makers of Shikara shared a BTS video from the shoot of the film that features these real Kashmiri Pandit. The moving video starts with people telling the horrors of those times. Many could not contain their emotions and broke down while narrating their stories. The filmmaker shot with the inhabitants of the Jagti refugee camp.

Shikara will hit the theatres on January 17, exactly 30 years after the horrific chain of events of 1990. The first trailer of the film was unveiled earlier this month.

This is not the first time that Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made a film on Kashmir. In the past, he directed Mission Kashmir starring Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt that had the premises of growing militancy in the valley.

With Shikara, Vidhu Vinod Chopra will be returning back to directing a film after almost 13 years. His last film Eklavya: The Royal Guard was released in 2007.