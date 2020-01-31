Vicky Kaushal gets trapped in a ‘sea of fear’ in Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship teaser. Watch video

Vicky Kaushal gets trapped in a ‘sea of fear’ in Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship teaser

After leaving the fans excited with the scary posters of his next film, Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal sent goosebumps down the spine with the teaser. The video shows scared Vicky on a haunted ship and as he enters an empty room, he gets the shock of his life. The actor witnesses handprints all over the wall soaked in blood. But what scares him the most is his face being printed on the wall, made of those handprints. As the actor claims in the caption, “Drown yourself...in fear”, the teaser actually leaves the fans wanting for breath once they feel the fear on the haunted ship.

With the teaser video, Vicky Kaushal announced that the trailer of Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part 1: the Haunted Ship will be released on Monday, i.e. February 3. Check out the teaser here-

Earlier on Thursday, Vicky Kaushal surprised his fans with the posters of the film. This is the first time that Vicky will be seen in a horror film and his excitement is quite evident with his posts. He shared the posters and wrote, “Look under the bed...fear awaits! Tune back here at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot.” With another poster, he wrote, “The seas of fear.”

Soon after the actor released the posters, a few fans questioned him if the posters have been copied. Netizens called out Dharma Productions and Vicky Kaushal for blatantly copying the posters from Malayalam movie Jallikattu. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, 2019 movie Jallikattu featured Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran in important roles.

On the related note, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is a part of first horror franchise films by Dharma Productions.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page