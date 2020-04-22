Vicky Kaushal reveals he experienced sleep paralysis, calls it 'damn scary'

Vicky Kaushal was conducting an ask-me-anything session on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently conducted an AMA on Instagram to interact with his fans. Responding to one of the questions, Vicky revealed that he has suffered sleep paralysis. When a fan asked: “Did you ever experience a bhoot in real?” Vicky wrote, “I have experienced Sleep Paralysis a couple of times... it’s damn scary. Read about it!”

Sleep paralysis is a feeling of being conscious but unable to move during waking up or falling asleep. During the transitions between waking up and sleeping, one may be unable to move or speak for a few seconds up to a few minutes. Some people may also feel a sort of pressure or a sense of choking.

The actor went on to say that he is the “the biggest fattu” when it comes to horror films and stories. A fan asked him if he was scared of ghosts to which he replied, “I’m the biggest fattu in the world when it comes to horror films or stories! “

Vicky’s last release, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit didn’t fare well with the audience or the critics. The movie will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video. Vicky said doing Bhoot helped him overcome his fear. “I was never a ‘horror-film friendly’ actor before doing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear," Hindustan Times quoted Vicky as saying.



Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. He has also signed Meghna Gulzar's film which is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will be essaying the titular roles in both films.

