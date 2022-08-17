Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Ashwatthama being shelved, says 'Disappointment stays with me…’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEY+HOTSTAR,VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal opens up on Ashwatthama being shelved

Vicky Kaushal finally opened up about his film The Immortals of Ashwatthama being shelved. The actor recently appeared on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan season 7 alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The two had a blast on the ‘Kouch’ and also made some revelations. While the episode is about to go on air, the promo is doing the rounds on the internet.

During the show, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about what happens when the plug gets pulled on a film. Responding to the question, Vicky said, "The disappointment stays with me for just one day. After a few hours, I stop being emotional about it and see the logic." Further, Vicky was questioned about his big ticket film, Ashwatthama, being shelved. The actor replied, "When he got the news, he called his gym instructor and told him to let him do the most difficult workout session because he really wanted to vent!

The Immortals of Ashwatthama was announced on the one year anniversary of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Billed as a superhero action film, the project was being directed by Aditya Dhar.

The much-awaited Koffee with Karan episode will go on air on Thursday, August 18th on Disney+ Hotstar. The Kouch is quite special for Vicky Kaushal because it was there that his romance with Katrina Kaif first took off. For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also be seen in the 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he has also completed shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

DON'T MISS

Jacqueline named as accused in money laundering case, Madhavan says 'not reflection on film industry'

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday participate in puja at actor's Hyderabad home for Liger success, see pics

Pregnant Bipasha Basu flaunts her baby bump in new video: 'Look I've got a baby in my belly' | Watch

Latest Bollywood News