Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's funny video on modern-day relationship is must watch

New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2019 19:47 IST
Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi to share screen space in Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a funny video on relationships these days. Shot in an elevator, it is a promotional video for Street Dancer 3D's latest song Garmi. Sharing the clip, Varun wrote, ''A day in the elevator with GARMI @norafatehi #streetdancer in theatres 24 th jan Concept and direction by me Inspired by real life events of Nora Executed by @taxifilmsindia''.

If you haven't seen it yet, here you go:

The video left everyone in splits. Singer Badshah, director Remo D'Souza, actress Nargis Fakhri, Sophie Choudry and several other celebrities dropped comments. ''She’s beaten u at subtlety,'' wrote Arjun Kapoor. Remo called Nora ''crazy'' and we couldn't agree more.

India Tv - street dancer 3D

Arjun Kapoor also dropped a comment

India Tv - street dancer 3D

Here's what director Remo has to say about Nora

Nargis Fakhri commented, ''Hahahahaha that’s was so ghetto fab. Love it . My kinda girl @norafatehi''.

India Tv - street dancer 3D

Celebrities comment on Varun and Nora's video

