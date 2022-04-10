Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' begins filming

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VARUNDHAWAN/JANHVIKAPOOR Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Highlights Bawaal will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor sharing screen space for the first time

The film will hit the screens on 7th April 2023

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming love story "Bawaal", featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, began production in Lucknow on Sunday, the makers said. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of "Bawaal" will be shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, where its ‘mahurat’ was held. This will be the "Dangal" helmer's second feature with Nadiadwala after their National Award winning 2019 drama "Chhichhore".

"While details are under wraps at the moment, the entire cast and crew are extremely excited to start work on the ambitious project that promises the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi with promising chemistry, picturesque visuals and great story telling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel," a note from the makers read.

The film marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor, known for films like "Gunjan Saxena" and "Dhadak".

Apart from "Bawaal", Dhawan will be seen in Karan Johar-backed "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" and Amar Kaushik's directorial "Bhediya".

Kapoor will headline Aanand L Rai's production "Good Luck Jerry", her father Boney Kapoor-backed "Mili" and and Johar's home production "Mr and Mrs Mahi".

"Bawaal" is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.