Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 look will leave you excited, courtesy Sara Ali Khan

Actor Varun Dhawan is the cool 'Coolie No 1' in the latest picture shared by co-star Sara Ali Khan. The actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank, is all set to reprise Govinda's popular character from the 1995 film Coolie No 1. A new picture of Varun Dhawan in his Coolie No 1 avatar has got everyone talking, all thanks to Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actress shared a picture from Coolie No 1 sets with a caption that read, "Cool and Coolie". Take a look

Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, is not a remake of one of Govinda's all-time hits of the same name. In fact, Varun and David maintain that it is only an adaption. In this version, Varun will reprise Govinda's role, while Sara will be seen in Karisma Kapoor's shoes.

Coolie No 1 also stars Shikha Talsania, who was last seen in Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Veere Di Wedding. Varun had even welcomed the new cast addition with a sweet message on Twitter, saying, "@ShikhaTalsania its a pleasure working with u glad to have u as part of the familiaaa #coolieno1".

@ShikhaTalsania its a pleasure working with u glad to have u as part of the familiaaa #coolieno1 pic.twitter.com/z18R9n6ZCc — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page