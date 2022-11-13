Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan's film sees big jump, will it sustain the growth?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uunchai

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 2: Positive word of mouth is working in the favour of the latest Bollywood release Uunchai. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in lead roles, the film is about friendship. The film received rave reviews on day one which resulted in a huge growth at the ticket window. Audiences in large numbers thronged theaters to watch Big B's film.

Reportedly, the film has collected double the amount on day 2. "Unnchai has done the trick on Saturday and will come as a huge relief to the industry as for the first time post the pandemic a film has shown a huge spurt in collections on Saturday. The collections of Uunchai will roughly double on Saturday as the film collects in teh 3.25 crore nett range," Box Office India reported.

"There will be some extra growth for the film due to the restricted release but even if we take 80% on fair value on Saturday that is still far better than all the other mainstream films have shown since last November. This is great for the industry as this Sooraj Barjatya directed film shows the way and now it remains to be seen if the film can actually succeed at the box office," the report added.

About Uunchai

Uunchai, the film is about friends and their bond. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa plan the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision. And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika too in the company.

The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

'Uunchai' is Sooraj Barjatya's 7th film as a director, who is known for larger-than-life sets, costume dramas and musicals. But, this time he has chosen a different mood and settings with 'Uunchai'.

'Uunchai' has released in theatres on November 11.

