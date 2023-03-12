Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer sees growth

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection Day 4

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's on-screen chemistry has won over admirers. The Luv Ranjan-directed picture was released on March 8, and it had the second-best opening for a Bollywood film this year, trailing only Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. A decline in its collection was seen on day 2. However, the movie maintained its pace on Days 2 and 3, earning Rs 10 crore each day. Now, the film has witnessed a boost over the weekend.

On March 11, the first Saturday after release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar noticed an increase in sales. According to trade reports, the romantic comedy made Rs 16 crore on March 11. The four-day total revenue would therefore be Rs. 52.59 crore at this point.

Box office report

Box Office India says, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is doing well on Saturday which is day four. Its not a big number for the film but the fact that the film has comeback with very good growth after two low days is a good sign and it gives the film chance to sustain post the extended weekend. The film has got pretty close to its first day all India number. The film will go ahead of its first day number where it was not a holiday and major cities which have bigger multiplexes. The Hindi belts will remain less but to expect them to come to Holi holiday levels on a Saturday is an ask though this could happen on the Sunday. The shortfall from day one will be from mass centres."

Film biz analyst Taran Adarsh reported, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar puts up a solid show on Day 4… National chains witness 68.93% jump, while mass circuits grow marginally… Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ total in its 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹ 53.16 cr. #India biz. #TJMM."

About the film

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor serves the perfect recipe for comedy, romance, separation, and family drama. The film is a love story of Mickey and Tinni who meet at their respective best friend's bachelor parties. Mickey works with his friend Mannu (Anubhav Singh Bassi) in which they help break up couples for a hefty amount. They adopt various tricks to separate the couple happily. On the other hand, Tinni has a nine to five job.

After Mickey and Tinni meet, they fall in love with some light-hearted Bollywood moments and flirty, romantic songs. Soon their families meet, there is talk of marriage and they are about to get engaged but something happens and they break up.

Dimple Kapadia plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother and is perfect as ever. She also seems to have perfect comic timing and looks fun as a Punjabi mother. Boney Kapoor has also brought alive a boring, non-formal father character who is seen sitting in front of the TV all the time.

