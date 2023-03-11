Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha's film maintains pace

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have impressed fans with their chemistry on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film released on Holi (March 8) registered a great opening at the box office. It recorded the second-best opening for a Bollywood film after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan this year. However, on day 2, it witnessed a drop in its collection. Now, with the weekend, the film is trying to maintain pace. According to trade reports, 'The film might collect around 8.50 crore nett as Delhi / UP takes a huge hit with collections dropping around 30 per cent in the circuit.' The romantic comedy, directed by Luv Ranjan, also marked the acting debut of Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Report

Box Office India says, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is chugging along on day three with collections likely to be a bit lower on Friday or at best in the same range as Thursday. The film will probably collect around 8.50 crore nett as Delhi / UP takes a huge hit with collections dropping around 30% in the circuit. There will also be a noticeable drop in Bihar and other centres of East. There will be some gains as well but they are unlikely to counteract the huge fall in Delhi / UP. or if Mumbai really jumps it may just reach the level of Thursday but that is a ask as the jump does not look that huge in Mumbai circuit with late evening and night shows to come."

"The film will be standing at around 31.50 crore nett in three days and basically has to show a huge jump on Saturday especially Mumbai circuit. There looks a solid jump in NCR on advances which will push the collections in Delhi / UP but Mumbai circuit remains to be seen as outside the high ends the performance is pretty dull in the circuit," BOI added.

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor serves the perfect recipe for comedy, romance, separation, and family drama. The film is a love story of Mickey and Tinni who meet at their respective best friend's bachelor parties. Mickey works with his friend Mannu (Anubhav Singh Bassi) in which they help break up couples for a hefty amount. They adopt various tricks to separate the couple happily. On the other hand, Tinni has a nine to five job.

After Mickey and Tinni meet, they fall in love with some light-hearted Bollywood moments and flirty, romantic songs. Soon their families meet, there is talk of marriage and they are about to get engaged but something happens and they break up.

Dimple Kapadia plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother and is perfect as ever. She also seems to have perfect comic timing and looks fun as a Punjabi mother. Boney Kapoor has also brought alive a boring, non-formal father character who is seen sitting in front of the TV all the time.

