Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022: RRR, The Kashmir Files, KGF 2 rule IMDb list

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies 2022: As 2022 nears its end, the annual lists of movies and web series are here. While South films managed to take over this year with solid content and screenplays, the Bollywood film The Kashmir Files remained in the headlines throughout. Not just for its controversies but the film managed to touch the hearts of the audience by showing the brutal reality of the situations faced by the Kashmiri Pandits. IMDb on Wednesday released the list of top 10 popular Indian movies of 2022 and Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR took away the first spot. Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files and actor Yash's KGF 2 followed in second and third spots.

RRR has been receiving accolades from all over and topping the IMDb list is another golden feather to its hat. The list is declared according to the page views of IMDb users worldwide. Check out which other Indian movies made it to the top 10.

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It recently bagged two nominations at the Golden Globe awards under the Best Foreign Film category and the Best Original Song category (Naatu Naatu). Released theatrically in March, "RRR" raised over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

RRR IMDb Rating: 8/10

The Kashmir Files

'The Kashmir Files' became the talk of the nation after its release. The film shows the heart-wrenching exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film revived the box office with over Rs 252 cr collection in India and Rs 340 approx worldwide.

The Kashmir File IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

K.G.F: Chapter 2

A sequel to the 2018 film, K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2 follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a savior to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen.

KGF 2 IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Vikram

In the movie Vikram, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie and Malayalam star Fahad Fazil is also in the film in a major role.

Vikram IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Kantara

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara amassed massive popularity within a few days of its release and set fire at the box office. It features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. It is rumoured that Shetty is all set to start working on the sequel of the film as well.

Kantara IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Released theatrically on July 1, R. Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received praise from the critics as well as the audience. Directed, produced and written by the 52-year-old actor, the biographical drama is based on the life of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan also plays the lead role in the movie. The film is available to watch online on Prime Video in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam; and on Voot Select in Hindi and in Tamil.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Major

Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is a biographical drama about the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It had a successful run at the box office and received a good response on OTT after its premiere on Netflix.

Major IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam first released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and later released in Hindi as well. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam, which also stars Rashmika Mandana, showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries, and religion. Set in 1964, the film tells the story of Lt. Ram, an orphan army officer serving at the Kashmir border who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram is on a mission to find Sita and confess his love.

Sita Ramam IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film, Ponniyin Selvan 1 amassed massive popularity among viewers. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Parthiban in key roles. The magnum opus historical drama is based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy which takes place in the 10th Century Thanjavur.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

777 Charlie

Directed by Kiranraj K. 777 Charlie stars Charlie, a Labrador dog, in the titular role, along with Rakshit Shetty. The film also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. The film is a adventure comedy-drama film that follows Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle, spending each day in the comfort of his loneliness. A lively pup named Charlie who is naughty and energetic enters his life and gives him a new perspective.

777 Charlie IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

