Toofaan Trailer Review: If Farhan Akhtar is force to reckon with, Mrunal Thakur is anchor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Toofaan poster featuring Farhan Akhtar

Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur is a film based on a boxer's life. India TV got a sneak peak of the trailer ahead of its release and we can assure you it is mindblowing to the T. The actors are in their best form and they have literally sweat it out to offer an entertaining treat to their fans.

Going by the trailer, it seems Farhan Akhtar as Aziz Ali is all set to deliver a top-notch performance. At multiple times he reminds us of his Milkha Singh from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Giving him a thrust is impeccable Mrunal Thakur who shines in every scene. She's strong and sensitive in equal parts which balances the rough energy of the film. The little background score that we hear in the trailer is enough to set the tone for the film.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz.

The film marks the second collaboration between Farhan and Mehra. The two had earlier worked together in the 2013 release "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag".

"Toofaan" revolves around the life of Ajju, an orphan born in Mumbai's Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and a compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

"Toofaan" will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.