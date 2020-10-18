Toh date pakki: tweets RajKummar as Bhumi, Rao fix date for 'Badhaai Do'

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJKUMMARRAO Actors RajKummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to start shooting for "Badhaai Do" in January, 2021.

As 'Badhaai Ho' turned 2, on Sunday, the makers announced the next film in its franchise starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao for the first time together in lead roles, titled 'Badhaai Do' which is set to roll in January 2021.

As per the report, RajKummar will be seen playing the role of a Delhi cop, who is the only male police officer in an all-female police station, while Bhumi essays the role of a school PT teacher.

The actors took to their social media to share the news along with a picture in which the duo can be seen wishing each other.

Confirming the date, Actor RajKummar Rao wrote: "Toh date pakki!? Haath milao @bhumipednekar (sanitiser laga ke), 2021 ki shuruat badhaiyon ke sath. #BadhaaiDo."

On the other hand, Bhumi tweeted: "Aye @rajkummar_rao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on @jungleepictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary."

Since the movie is being backed up by Junglee Pictures, taking to the microblogging site, they posted "We are all set to enter 2021 with a bang along with @rajkummarrao, @bhumipednekar and the whole team of #BadhaaiDo. Shooting starts in January 2021!

#HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial #SumanAdhikary."

We are all set to enter 2021 with a bang along with @rajkummarrao, @bhumipednekar and the whole team of #BadhaaiDo. Shooting starts in January 2021!🎥☺️#HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial #SumanAdhikary pic.twitter.com/uLOKydeyg8 — Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) October 18, 2020

The comedy drama Badhaai Do is written by the writers of "Badhaai Ho", Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who helmed "Hunterrr" in 2015, will direct "Badhaai Do".

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy, 'Badhaai Ho' turned two, today. The Amit Sharma directorial presented the audience a story of an average middle-class family, Kaushik's, living in Delhi. The plot revolves around an ageing couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao aka Priyamvada and Jeetendra, dealing with a case of accidental pregnancy.

