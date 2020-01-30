Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor wrap up final schedule of Baaghi 3. See photos

The final shoot of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3 has been completed. The Street Dancer 3D actress had a heartfelt not for the team to share which she did on Instagram with a picture of the team cutting cakes. Apart from the two actors, the picture even featured Riteish Deshmukh and director Ahmed Khan amongst others.

Captioning the same, she wrote, "Last day on #BAAGHI3 What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @shairaahmedkhan @tigerjackieshroff @riteishd @lokhandeankita."

The producer Sajid Nadiadwala in a recent interview opened up about the Tiger Shroff’s actor father Jackie appearance in the film and said,

"Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his Hero father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations and no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence."

Baaghi 3 happens to be the third film of the Baaghi franchise. The previous two films have garnered a mixed response from the audience but did fairly well at the box office. The first film was released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan featuring the same cast. While Baaghi 2 released in 2018 and featured Disha Patani with Tiger.

Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page