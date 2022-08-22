Tiger Shroff's Screwdheela with Dharma Productions shelved over inflated budget? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Rumours are rife that Tiger Shroff's Screwdheela has been shelved

Tiger Shroff's Screwdheela, an out-and-out actioner, was announced earlier this year by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. A teaser of the film was also revealed at the time showing Tiger's full-blown action avatar. However, rumours have been rife lately that the movie has been put on the back burner due to an inflated budget. Amid such rumours, a clarification on the upcoming movie has been shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared that not just Screwdheela is on track but Tiger and Dharma Productions will be collaborating on another film after that.

Rumours around Tiger Shroff's Screwdheela

Screwdheela will be directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame. Recently speculation was rife that due to the budget going above board, the movie has been put on hold. Apart from this, another reason that was cited in reports for delaying or probably shelving the film was that the 3-minute-long teaser video of the upcoming film did not receive a good response. The clip was dropped featuring Tiger when the movie announcement was made back on July 25.

Clarification on Screwdheela

Amid speculation that Screwdheela has been shelved, trade analyst Taran Adrash shared an update regarding Tiger's upcoming movie. He said the movie is on track and has not been shelved as per the reports. He added that the movie will begin shooting next year. The reason for the delay has been attributed to date issues. As an affirmation, he further claimed that Tiger and Karan Johar's Dharma productions will collaborate on another film besides Screwdheela. However, he did not share the details of the yet unannounced project.

Screwdheela details and Tiger's upcoming movies

Shashank Khaitan directorial Screwdheela is said to be an action entertainer. This will be Tiger's first project with the director, known for romantic drama films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. Tiger has previously starred in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2 (2019). Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in the May 2022 release Heropanti 2. Next, he will be seen in Ganapath-Part 1 opposite Kriti Sanon and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which will see him star opposite Akshay Kumar.

