Three marriages, six children and 400 films, Sholay actor who just has records in his name Read more to know about a Bollywood actor-director, who married thrice, had six kids, did 400 films.

There's no doubt that Bollywood gave several evergreen films to movie lovers. Films like Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, Phool Aur Kaante, Chupke Chupke and Mother India are considered some of the greatest films made in Hindi cinema. Talking about the 1975's Sholay, the characters of Jay, Veeru and Basanti played by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini come to mind. But there's one such actor who played a key role in the action-thriller movie. Can you identify the actor who delivered this dialogue, 'Maine sher ke munh se doodh chheen liya hai! matalab ki, vah sher nahin tha, billi the lekin bahut gussail thee.' If not, then you are living under a rock. It was Surma Bhopali! Another unforgettable character from the film, 'Sholay'.

But do you know the name of the actor who played the role of Soorma Bhopali? Read more to find out.

The real name of the actor

Bollywood actor Jagdeep was born on March 29, 1939, in Datia, Central Provinces, British India. He was an actor, director and comedian who worked in 400 films in his entire career. The actor's real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri. He was best known for his comedy timings, acting and directing skills.

Jagdeep's personal life

Talking about his personal life, the actor-director-comedian has three children from his first marriage, i.e., Hussein Jaffery, Shakira Shafi and Suraiya. From his second marriage, the Sholay actor had two sons, Javed Jaffery and Naved Jaffery. He further married Nazima (his third wife) and had one daughter, Muskaan Jaffrey.

Jagdeep's career

Actor Jagdeep started his acting career as a child artist extra. In an interview with Brut. He shared that he was paid Rs 6 for his first role as a child artist in BR Chopra's Afsana in 1951. After this, he continued to work in several films, including Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Aar Paar, Do Bigha Zamin and Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke as a child artist. His role in Laila Majnu, Aar Paar, Andaz Apna Apna, Sholay, Soorma Bhopali and Bhai Ho To Aisa was well received by the audience.

Also Read: This actor signed 47 films in 11 days, all flopped, participated in Bigg Boss and now lives in anonymity