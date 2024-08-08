'This time character is darker, edgier': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her role in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu opens up on her role in upcoming film

As anticipation builds for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the challenges of reprising her role as Rani in the sequel to the 2021 hit Haseen Dillruba. In the first film, Taapsee’s portrayal of Rani captivated audiences with its depth and intrigue, and now, as she steps back into the character, she promises an even more intense and dark experience.

In a recent media interaction, Taapsee admitted that meeting audience expectations was the toughest part of preparing for the sequel. "The most difficult aspect was to fulfill the expectations of the audience," she shared.

"Apart from that, performance-wise, it was not that challenging, as after doing the first part, I knew what the audience liked about the character and what not. So, this time I got a chance for the correction. I approached Part Two ('Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba') with more confidence than I did with Part One (Haseen Dillruba). I hope the audience feels the same way. This time the character is darker and edgier and the stakes are high," she added.

Joining Taapsee in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is Vikrant Massey, who reprises his role as Rishu. Massey hinted at the exciting developments in his character's journey, stating, "The audience can expect me to handle, ek haath hai mera." With a laugh, he added, "I won't open up much about my character as I want the audience to experience it. But as Taapsee said it is more edgier, crazy, darker, and entertaining."

New faces in the film include Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill, both of whom play prominent roles. Sunny humorously explained his decision to join the film, saying, "Rani ka aashiq banne ko mil raha tha." He further elaborated, "You just watch the film and you will know why I did it." Sunny expressed that he never imagined taking on such a character, adding a layer of mystery and excitement to his role.

The film's cast recently visited Delhi for a special screening, where they shared their experiences of the city. Taapsee reminisced about shopping in "GK M block," while Jimmy Shergill fondly remembered enjoying the local street food, particularly chole bhature. The stars’ visit to the capital was met with enthusiasm, as fans had the opportunity to take selfies and engage with the cast before watching the film.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is set to premiere on Netflix on August 9, continuing the story that first captivated viewers with its thrilling plot and memorable performances. With its darker tone and heightened stakes, the sequel is poised to deliver another gripping experience for fans of the original film.

