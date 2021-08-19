This Rakshabandhan celebrate the cherished bond with your sibling with these heartfelt titles

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CINEGRAND,MANMARZIIYAAN Still from Dil Dhadakne Do and poster of Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham

Siblings share a soulful bond. It is a bond of mischief, as well as one of deep love, care and respect. This Raksha Bandhan, we bring to you some moving stories that will make you reminisce about the special bond you share with your siblings.

Titles to watch on Netflix:

Dil Dhadakne Do: With hosting a shipboard holiday for relatives and friends, a wealthy but dysfunctional family must face the ugly truths under their flawless facade.

Atypical: When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na: Soft-spoken Jai and spitfire beauty Aditi couldn’t be more different, but their family and friends know that they’re a perfect match.

Do Dooni Char: A struggling math teacher holds down a second job to keep his family afloat. But when he receives a wedding invitation, he's determined to attend.

Schitt’s Creek: Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: Schitt’s Creek.

Stranger Things: When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.

Titles to watch on Amazon Prime:

People like us: Sam attends his estranged father's funeral where he learns that the latter has a daughter from another woman. Things get complicated when Sam is asked to deliver the inheritance to his stepsister.

Saajan Bakery Since 1962: Two siblings, Betsy and Bobin, run their family's bakery together along with their uncle, Cherian. However, due to their contrasting personalities and goals, they often get into petty squabbles.

Two and a Half Men: Charlie Harper is a jingle writer who leads a hedonistic, carefree life. Everything changes when his good-for-nothing brother, Alan, and 10-year-old nephew, Jake, move into his Malibu beach house.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Rahul, the adopted older son of a rich couple, is banished by his father when he chooses to marry a middle-class woman. Years later, his younger brother, Rohan, sets out to find him.

Screen-free entertainment

In case you want to enjoy some screen-free entertainment here are some audiobooks you can stream on Audible

And the Mountains Echoed - Written by Khaled Hosseini; Narrated by Khaled Hosseini, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Navid Negahban: An unforgettable novel about finding a lost piece of yourself in someone else. In this tale revolving around not just parents and children, but brothers and sisters, cousins and caretakers, Hosseini explores the many ways in which families nurture, wound, betray, honour, and sacrifice for one another; and how often we are surprised by the actions of those closest to us, at the times that matter most.

Vanessa and Her Sister - Written by Priya Parmar; Narrated by Emilia Fox, Clare Corbett, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Daniel Pirrie, Anthony Calf: The city is alight with change, and the Stephen siblings are at the forefront. Vanessa, Virginia, Thoby, and Adrian are leaving behind their childhood home and taking a house in the leafy heart of avant-garde Bloomsbury. There they bring together a glittering circle of bright, outrageous artistic friends who will grow into legend and come to be known as the Bloomsbury Group.

The Dutch House - Written by Ann Pachet; Narrated by Tom Hanks: A story of two siblings, their childhood home and a past that they can’t let go. Like swallows, like salmon, we were the helpless captives of our migratory patterns. We pretended that what we had lost was the house, not our mother, not our father. We pretended that what we had lost had been taken from us by the person who still lived inside.

Shadow Siblings - Written by Nicole Leinbach, Claire Reyhle; Narrated by Jackson Reyhle, Andrew Tekansi: Shadow Siblings: Discovering Your Unknown Superpower is about a young girl realizing that despite having a brother with a unique medical situation, she is grateful to be in a position that supports her brother and even makes her feel like it’s her superpower to help him. This is a story of hope, love, and acceptance ideal for all ages while bringing a spotlight to kids who we affectionately refer to as Shadow Siblings.