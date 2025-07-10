This Raj Kapoor dream project took 6 years to make, but its box office failure stunned everyone Read to know about the legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor's dream project, which took 6 years to complete, but despite all this, it failed at the box office.

New Delhi:

Raj Kapoor is considered one of the greatest and most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema. Often referred to as 'The Showman of Bollywood', he made several iconic films that are regarded as classics today. But it is known that not every project guarantees success. One such example is the case of his dream project, which unfortunately failed at the box office despite his years of dedication and hard work.

This film took six years to complete.

We are talking about the comedy-drama musical film 'Mera Naam Joker', which was released in 1970 and directed by Raj Kapoor himself. He also starred in the film alongside veteran actors like Manoj Kumar, Simi Garewal, Dharmendra, Padmini, Om Prakash, Achala Sachdev, and others in the lead roles. For those who may not know, 'Mera Naam Joker' was directed, edited, and produced by Raj Kapoor under his banner RK Films, and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.

Reportedly, Raj Kapoor had to put his own money into the film and even mortgaged his house to fund the film. Despite taking six years to complete, the movie turned out to be a commercial failure at the time of its release. In this romantic comedy-drama, Raj Kapoor portrayed the role of Raj "Raju" Ranbir, a clown in a circus who always makes others laugh, hiding his sorrows behind his smile.

More about the film

The film's music was composed by the legendary duo Shankar-Jaikishan, featuring hit soundtracks which include 'Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo', 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan', 'Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din' and others. Even after failing at the box office, this film won 11 awards for its best directing, best music, and best cinematography. Rishi Kapoor, who played the role of young Raj Kapoor aka young Raju in the film, was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Child Actor. Legendary singer Maana Dey won the silver Lotus award along with Nishi Padma in the Best Playback Singer (Male) category.

Also Read: 10 years of Baahubali: Revisiting the grandeur of SS Rajamouli's epic action film that redefined Indian cinema