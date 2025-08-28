This iconic actress was left 'furious' after a co-star kissed her on set without consent Read on to know about the actress who was once harassed on the set of the movie and left 'furious' when the co-star kissed her without her consent.

Entering the film industry and building a career in it is not easy for any newcomer. Several actresses often face challenges along the way. From performing emotionally intense scenes to handling physically demanding or complex sequences, every shoot tests their dedication and resilience.

There's one such iconic actress who made her name in the industry with her versatile performance and strong screen presence. Her name is Rekha. Read further to know about the incident where she was harassed on the set of the movie.

Rekha was harassed on the set of this movie

Born as Bhanurekha to renowned Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and actress Pushpavalli, she faced financial difficulties and started acting to support her home. Despite being the daughter of legendary actor Gemini Ganesan, she didn't find it easy to secure roles in Hindi films. However, in 1979, she was cast as a lead actress but was harassed on set of the film 'Do Shikari', which features Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, Biswajeet Chatterjee, Alka and others in the key roles. The movie has an IMDb rating of 5.6.

What was the incident?

Yasser Usman's book Rekha: The Untold Story claims that actor Biswajeet, along with director and the cameraman knew about the intimate scene mentioned in the script. When camera rolled Biswajeet kissed Rekha without her permission, after which Rekha was shocked when Biswajeet performed as anticipated. Later, Biswajeet admitted that Rekha felt "betrayed and furious" over this, but he insisted that he wasn't to blame. In the book, he was cited as saying, "It was not for my enjoyment, but important for the film. Rekha felt betrayed and was furious."

Rekha has given several hit films in her acting career so far. Her notable performances include Umrao Jaan, Krrish, Khoon Bhari Maang, Koi Mil Gaya and others.

