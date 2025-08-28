This Bollywood family has given 4 stars; it's not the Khans, Kapoors or Bachchans The Panday family is also emerging in Bollywood among the Khans, Kapoors and Bachchans. So far, 4 stars in this family have made into movies and some have given hits in their debut films.

The Khans, Bachchans and Kapoors have ruled Bollywood for decades. There are a few families who have earned a lot of name in the film world. So far, about a dozen film actors have emerged from the Kapoor family. Several have also emerged from the Khan and Bachchan families so far.

Now, along with these few film families, the Panday family is also emerging. So far, 4 stars have been born in this family and among these, 2 star kids have tasted success with their first film itself.

This cinematic legacy started with Chunky Panday

The family legacy with Chunky Panday has been going on since the 90s. Known for blockbusters like Tezaab, Aankhen, Vishwatma, Zakhm and many more, he has been one of the top actors of his time, loved for both serious roles and his brilliant comedy timing.

Even today, he appears in some of the major Bollywood films, as well as acting in Tamil and Telugu films. His wife, Bhavana Panday, on the other hand, is not an actress, but she is a popular name among celebrities. She became even more famous after her appearance on Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Ananya Panday's films have done well

Ananya Panday is already a big name among the heroines of this generation. She has not been a regular but has been a part of different stories with films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2 and more. Not only limited to the silver screen, but also entered the OTT platform with hit projects like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae and CTRL, which have been widely appreciated. Also, her most recent release, Kesari Chapter 2, saw her playing the strong role of a lawyer.

Ahaan Panday did wonders in his debut itself

27-year-old Ahaan Panday recently started his acting career with Saiyaara, which was released in theatres on July 18, 2025, and made a splash at the box office. The strong performances of both actors also garnered a lot of accolades. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also featured another debutant actress, Aneet Padda, in the lead role. Though both actors received a lot of appreciation, it was Ahaan who moved the audience with his powerful acting and the strong emotional twist in his character.

