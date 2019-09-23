The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas or Prassthanam- Who won the opening weekend collection?

Latest Bollywood The Zoya Factor News, Box Office Collection Day 2 The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas-Who will pass the weekend challenge?

The filmi Friday saw the release of three films viz The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and Prassthanam. The audience was served with a variety of genres like rom-com, romantic flick, and drama but none of them managed to impress. The movies got a poor start and were unable to drive the fans to the theatres. The luck of Sonam Kapoor did not work at the screen and eventually, the film opened with just Rs 65 to 70 lakh on Friday. Talking about the weekend collection, the opening days also did not turn out too well and it collected Rs 85 lakh on Saturday and Rs 70 lakh on Sunday.

If we talk about Sunny Deol's son Karan' s debut, it witnessed a marginal growth on Saturday and it is being expected that the film will earn Rs 2 crore on Sunday. Even Sanjay Dutt's film could not leave a mark and opened at Rs 75 Lakh. Not much is expected the film on the opening weekend as well and it is being expected that the film will earn Rs 75 lakh on Sunday as well. The film which happens to be to the Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu movie of the same name saw the reuniting of Dutt with Manisha Koirala after 20 years.

Prassthanam

The Zoya Factor, directed by Abhishek Sharma is a light-hearted watch and also stars Angad Bedi, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Sikandar Kher in important roles.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is directed by the Gadar actor Sunny Deol and shows a romantic story including Karan and debut actress Sahher Bammba. The film is written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran.

