The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 9: Adah Sharma-Sudipto Sen's film crosses Rs 100 crore

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 9: Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma's film is unstoppable. Due to positive word of mouth, the film, featuring Adah Sharma, has set the cash registers ringing entered the Rs 100-crore club, within 9 days of its theatrical release. With this, The Kerala Story has emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. The film claims to be based on true stories of women in Kerala who were converted to Islam and made to join ISIS. Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story also stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has imposed a ban on the film, citing concerns about maintaining peace and preventing potential crimes and violence. However, trade reports suggest, "The film is on a run in Mumbai, Central India, UP, Bihar and Bangalore is also outstanding."

Sharing the day 9 box office figures of The Kerala Story, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Sat, cruises past ₹ 100 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #TheKeralaStory is the fourth #Hindi film to cross ₹ 100 cr [NBOC] in 2023… #Pathaan [Jan] #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar [March] #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan [Apri] #TheKeralaStory [May]."

About 'The Kerala Story':

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

