The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 8: Adah Sharma’s film edges closer to Rs 100 crore club

Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma's film continues to thrive, surpassing expectations and overcoming numerous obstacles. Despite facing calls for a ban, protests, mixed reviews from critics, and an atmosphere of tension, the film is on the verge of reaching the illustrious 100 crore mark. On the eighth day, the film's collection remained steady, neither declining nor growing compared to its seventh day. It appears that the film is poised to achieve this milestone today.

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 8:

On Saturday, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account and wrote, "#TheKeralaStory commences Weekend 2 with A BANG… Hits DOUBLE DIGITS on [second] Fri… Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark TODAY [second Sat]… Will emerge SECOND HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film [of 2023] in *Week 2* itself… [Week 2] Fri 12.23 cr. Total: ₹ 93.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." He also shared a revised one-week collection: "Since data from smaller centres has been tabulated, the *revised* WEEK 1 biz is as follows. Fri 8.05 cr, Sat 11.01 cr, Sun 16.43 cr, Mon 10.03 cr, Tue 11.07 cr, Wed 12.01 cr, Thu 12.54 cr. Total: ₹ 81.14 cr. #India biz."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to West Bengal on the plea of the makers of the movie, ‘The Kerala Story’ challenging the decision of the West Bengal government to ban the screening of the movie in the state. The Apex Court has also issued notice to Tamil Nadu on the de facto ban on the movie in the state. The plea will now be heard on Thursday.

About 'The Kerala Story' controversy:

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

