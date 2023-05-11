The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Adah Sharma starrer holds strong, defies ban calls

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAHKIADAH The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 6

'The Kerala Story,' featuring Adah Sharma, defies all odds as it maintains a strong presence at the box office despite facing bans and protests. Despite its controversial nature, the film manages to captivate theatregoers. While receiving significant support, it also encounters accusations of propaganda and calls for its prohibition. Nevertheless, the film accomplished a remarkable feat by surpassing the 50 crore mark on Day 5 (May 09).

Box Office Collection Day 6:

As per the early estimates, the Adah Sharma starrer showed a growth of around 9 percent over Tuesday's collection and minted Rs 12 crore. Now, the total collection of The Kerala Story stands at approx. Rs 68.72 crore in six days. The controversial film had an overall 32.06% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that screenings of The Kerala Story be prohibited in the state in order to prevent acts of hatred and violence. On the other hand, the Sudipto Sen directorial has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Joining the bandwagon, Uttarakhand is planning to make The Kerala Story tax-free.

About The Kerala Story:

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

