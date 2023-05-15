The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 10: Adah Sharma-Sudipto Sen's film is unstoppable

Follow us on Image Source : ADAH SHARMA The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 10

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 10: Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma's film is unbeatable. Due to positive word of mouth, the film, featuring Adah Sharma, has set the cash registers ringing entered the Rs 100-crore club, within 9 days of its theatrical release. With this, The Kerala Story has emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. The film is being well received by the audience and Adah is being showered with lots of appreciation.

The film claims to be based on true stories of women in Kerala who were converted to Islam and made to join ISIS. Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story also stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.

The Kerala Story Box Office report

According to trade reports, The Kerala Story has crossed the business of Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in just nine days and on the tenth day it will surpass the business of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. "The film is being driven by Maharashtra with centres like Pune showing collections when are over performing by a margin. The cinemas in Pune have the highest collections which is rare as normally it will be cinemas in Mumbai and Delhi. The Mumbai circuit number has comfortably crossed the 40 crore nett mark," Box Office India reported.

Reportedly, the Adah Sharma starrer minted Rs 24 crore on Sunday (Day 10). With this, total collection of The Kerala Story stands at approx. Rs 135.99. The controversial film had an overall 54.68 per cent Hindi occupancy on May 14, 2023.

About 'The Kerala Story'

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

