The Kerala Story Box Office Collection: Adah Sharma-Sudipto Sen's film crosses Rs 200 crore

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection: Adah Sharma's film has raised Rs 200 crore at the India box office, the makers said Monday. In a press note, production house Sunshine Pictures said 'The Kerala Story' has touched Rs 200 crore net at the Indian box office and continues to grow across the country. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the Hindi movie released in India on May 5. Produced by Vipul Shah, the film depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Despite controversies and bans, the film continues to mint huge at the box office. The film has sustained a strong performance, even with several states. Although the collection may have slightly dipped compared to previous days, "The Kerala Story" remains unstoppable and maintains its strong momentum.

The movie, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was banned by the West Bengal government on May 8, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers. On the other hand, a special screening of the movie was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Saturday amid a protest by some students.

About 'The Kerala Story'

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

(With PTI inputs)

