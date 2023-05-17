The Kerala Story becomes year's 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film; beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma

The Kerela Stroy seems unstoppable, the movie has become the highest-grossing Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The box office performance of The Kerala Story has been astounding, as the film reached the hundred crore mark within a mere nine days. The movie has received a positive response from the audience, and Adah, the lead actress, is receiving abundant appreciation. Despite facing various controversies, the film managed to fulfill its intended purpose.

Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The Kerala Story is now the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023… Overtakes TJMM (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) and KBKJ (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) to claim the second spot… [Week 2] Friday ₹12.35 crore, Saturday ₹19.50 crore, Sunday ₹23.75 crore, Monday ₹10.30 crore, Tuesday ₹9.65 crore. Total: ₹156.69 crore. India biz (business).”

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the movie and made it tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, The Kerala Story has been called a propaganda piece by opposition leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also banned the film in her state. Tamil Nadu multiplex owners have also stopped the film's screenings.

About 'The Kerala Story'

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

Also Read: 'The Kerala Story' EXPOSED the nexus, claims Adah Sharma; calls it a 'movement'

Also Read: The Kerala Story to finally release in UK; Adah Sharma-Sudipto Sen REACT 'You won. Terrorism...'

Latest Bollywood News