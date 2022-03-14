The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher starrer made tax-free in Tripura

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER The Kashmir Files was released nation-wide on March 11

The film is based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced on Monday that the state government would make the screening of Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri tax-free. Deb said in a tweet: 'The Kashmir Files made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in the state."

Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that his state government will not levy any entertainment tax on The Kashmir Files.

Many other BJP-led states including Gujarat, Tripura, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana among others have adopted the same measures to make the film tax free.

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter and informed everyone that the film will continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows. He tweeted, "The gripping tale of pain, struggle and suffering of Kashmiri Hindus need to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows."

'The Kashmir Files' is based on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley in 1990. Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others, the film was released nation-wide on March 11.