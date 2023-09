Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Vicky Kaushal as Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal is back with yet another family entertainer The Great Indian Family. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also stars Manushi Chillar. The makers on Tuesday dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film, which is slated for its release on September 22.

Watch The Great Indian Family trailer here:

Latest Bollywood News