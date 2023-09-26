The Great Indian Family box office collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's film sees LOWEST earnings on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Actors Vicky Kaushal and Srishti Dixit

After receiving mixed reactions for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal returned to the big screen with The Great Indian Family co-starring Manushi Chhillar. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film released on September 22, along with Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee.

Notably, The Great Indian Family hit the silver screen amid the Jawan craze, which affected its box office collection massively. On its first Monday, the drama-comedy witnessed its lowest earrings at the box office. It couldn't collect even Rs 1 crore and earned Rs 0.75 crore on Day 4, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The film opened at Rs 1.3 crore and saw its highest earnings on Day 3, Rs 2 crore. The total collection of the film at the box office stands at Rs 5.75 crore.

The Great Indian Family also saw the lowest overall occupancy on Day 4, which was 9.33 per cent. The night shows recorded the highest occupancy rate at 12.09 per cent.

The Great Indian Family occupancy rate Day 4, Hindi

Morning shows: 8.64 per cent

Afternoon shows: 7.68 per cent

Evening shows: 8.92 per cent

Night shows: 12.09 per cent

The Vicky Kaushal-led film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Srishti Dixit, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjawal, and Bhuvan Arora in key roles. On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The film will mark the second collaboration of the actor with Gluzar after Raazi, which also starred Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office on Monday. Surpassing Pathaan's record, the Atlee film earned Rs 1004.92 globally within just 18 days. This is SRK's second film that entered the Rs 1,000 crore club. For those unversed, Pathaan earned Rs 1,000 in four weeks.

