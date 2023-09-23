The Great Indian Family box office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film earns THIS amount amid Jawan craze

Follow us on Image Source : POSTER Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in The Great Indian Family

After the comedy-drama, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen with The Great Indian Family. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, popular for the Dhoom franchise, the film marks the second film of former Miss World Manushi Chillar after the box office failure of her debut film Samrat Prithviraj. The film hit the silver screen when the country is smitten by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

On its Day 1, The Great Indian Family earned just Rs 1.40 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The film's overall occupancy on its opening day was recorded at 10.9 per cent. The highest occupancy was witnessed in Chennai and the night shows registered more number of audience.

The Great Indian Family occupancy rate on Friday, Hindi

Morning shows: 9.11 per cent

Afternoon shows: 8.74 per cent

Evening shows: 9.86 per cent

Night shows: 12.66 per cent

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family follows the story of Bhajan Kumar, a Hindu religious man who finds out that he is Muslim by birth. The story progresses as his family refrains from accepting his identity. It also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Srishti Dixit, Alka Amin, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Aasif Khan in key roles.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal's previous performances and films Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Govinda Naam Mera have received mixed reactions. After bagging the National Films Award for Best Actor for his acting prowess in URI: The Surgical Strike, the actor has been taking roles that can establish him as a versatile actor. He will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki linked up in his kitty. The film will star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

