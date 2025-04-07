The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Murad Khetani calls film with Akshay Kumar an 'accident', shares funny anecdote Well-known Bollywood producers Murad Khetani and Siddharth Roy Kapur made an appearance on IndiaTV's new show 'The Filmy Hustle', where they spoke openly about films like Kabir Singh, Pushpa 2 and Animal. They also shared their views on the rising fees of actors.

Well-known film producers Murad Khetani and Siddharth Roy Kapur spoke openly about their journey and challenges as producers in India TV's podcast The Filmy Hustle. The producers talked about the kind of challenges filmmakers have to face in the industry. Murad Khetani, while sharing an anecdote related to producing 'The Shaukeens' in a conversation with Akkshay Rathie in The Filmy Hustle podcast, said that producing this film was an accident for him. Let's find out why Murad said so.

Murad Khetani's entry into the world of production

Talking about his journey as a film producer, Murad Khetani said that his entry into the film world was a happy accident because he had nothing to do with the film world. During this time, he shared an anecdote related to 'The Shaukeens', in which Akshay Kumar also had a cameo. Actors like Anupam Kher, Lisa Haydon, Dimple Kapadia, Annu Kapoor and Piyush Mishra were seen in lead roles in this film.

How was The Shaukeens made?

Sharing the anecdote of producing The Shaukeens, Murad Khetani said, 'An acquaintance of mine was producing this film. Akshay Kumar was not a part of it then. He came to me for some funds. He had a letter from the studio. I gave him the funds, but when the studio did not come on board, he said- we need a little more funds. But still, the work did not happen, he demanded more funds. The director was signed, the actors were signed and the script was also there. So I thought why don't we take someone for a special appearance in the film? I knew Akshay Kumar through a common friend, so I talked to him and he agreed and he also came on board and in the meantime the studio also backed out, so I had to take over the entire project. And I did not know anything about production, but I somehow completed that film. '

Murad Khetani's journey

Murad Khetani started his career as a co-producer with 'Mickey Virus' and later produced films like 'Mubarakan', 'Kabir Singh'. Murad Khetani got success with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh released in 2019, which is an official remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Talking about his highest-grossing film, it is 'Animal', which made a huge profit at the box office.

