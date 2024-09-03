The Buckingham Murders trailer: Detective Kareena Kapoor hunts down child-murderer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER The Buckingham Murders will hit the big screens on September 13, 2024.

After the success of Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with another release, The Buckingham Murders. On Tuesday, the actress finally unveiled the trailer of her upcoming crime thriller. Kareena along with the director Hansal Mehta and co-producer Ektaa Kapoor launched the film's trailer in Mumbai at an event. In the film, Kareena will be seen essaying the role of a police detective tasked with tracking down a child-murderer. Sharing the trailer, the actress on Instagram wrote, ''Trailer out now. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on 13th September.''

Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Kareena, the film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon and Keith Allen in important roles. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, The Buckingham Murders is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to Variety, The Buckingham Murders follows the story of Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

In an interview with Variety earlier, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in Mare of Easttown. She said, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that l've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

Kareena's other projects

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, also starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. She also has Meghna Gulzar's much-awaited flick Daayra in her kitty.

Also Read: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix updates opening disclaimer of series amid hijackers' names controversy

Also Read: Rohit Shetty confirms 'special' cameo in Singham Again, says film is 'incomplete without this HERO'