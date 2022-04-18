Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/REEMAKAGTI The Archies: Shooting of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's debut film begins

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has started filming her film 'The Archies', which will mark the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. On Monday, Reema Kagti, who is co-producing the film with Zoya, took to Instagram and shared the update. "The Archies" is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby.

Kagti took to Instagram and posted a picture of a clapboard. "Archie's shoot starts, Tiger Baby's first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix," she wrote.

Farhan Akhtar re-shared the post on his Instagram story and sent best wishes to the team.

Though the cast has not officially been announced, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi and Agastya will feature as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews, respectively. A few weeks ago, Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya were spotted on the film's set while they were giving their look test for the project.

Set in the 1960s, the upcoming film will be a live-action musical set and introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India. Talking about the film, Zoya had said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years.

The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."