The Alchemist author Paulo Coelho pays moving tribute to Irrfan Khan, quotes Bhagavad Gita

Paulo Coelho pays moving tribute to Irrfan Khan

Bestselling author Paulo Coelho paid a moving tribute to late Indian actor Irrfan Khan using a quote from Bhagavad Gita, saying: "A star joins other stars in the sky". The author took to Twitter to mourn the loss, and remembered Irrfan for his contributions to the world of cinema.

"A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan. ‘Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable' -- Bhagavad Gita," he posted.

With projects like "Paan Singh Tomar", "Piku", "Talvar", "The Lunchbox", "Maqbool", and "7 Khoon Maaf", Irrfan carved a name for himself in Hindi cinema. He has gradually established himself in the West too. He featured in foreign films like "The Namesake", "Life of Pi", "A Mighty Heart", "Slumdog Millionaire',"The Amazing Spider-Man", "Inferno" and "Jurassic World".

Irrfan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 53. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week.

