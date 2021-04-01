Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Thalaivi song Chali Chali teaser: Kangana Ranaut redefines grace as young Jayalalithaa

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut gave a pleasant surprise to her fans and well-wishers on Thursday as the actress released the teaser of her upcoming film Thalaivi's new song Chali Chali. She also announced that the full song will be released tomorrow. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram Kangana wrote, "The time capsule to #Thalaivi’s superstar era has arrived. Get ready to be mesmerized by her aura! #ChaliChali #Mazhai Mazhai #Ilaa Ilaa song out tomorrow!"

Chali Chali is a romantic song that features Kangana as a young Jayalalithaa. Kangana looked breathtakingly beautiful as she danced in the pond. Reportedly, the actress shot for almost 24 hours in the water. The song Chali Chali has been sung by Saindhavi Prakash and the lyrics has been written by Irshad Kamil.

Earlier makers of Thalaivi announced the 'Vote for Thalaivi' initiative on Kangana Ranaut's social media to ask the audience what they would like to see next from the film, the makers were swamped with requests for the full song Chali Chali after gauging the interests of the masses through the trailer.

Then Kangana had shared a picture from the song in which she could be seen wearing a saree.

The song Chali Chali traces Jayalalithaa's filmy career with sequences even from her first film Vennira Adai (1965). Shooting entirely in a studio format like the old times, the shoot lasted for 3 days capturing the varied looks of Jayalalithaa through the song.

The teaser of the film was released on which garnered a lot of love and appreciation from both critics and audience alike. Sharing the teaser on her official Instagram Kangana wrote, "#Thalaivi journey began for me nearly 2 years ago. Since then, she has made an indelible mark on me. Her steely determination, sharp wit and grace will be exemplary for years to come, and today Jaya becomes yours. Presenting #ThalaiviTrailer."

Thalaivi is a biopic of late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa. The film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in key roles.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on 23rd April, 2021.