Thalaivi: Arvind Swami as MGR looks intriguing in J Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut

Image Source : TWITTER/@OFFICEOFAJIT Arvind Swami as MGR

While actress Kangana Ranaut's looks from the upcoming film Thlaivi have always charmed the viewers, the makers on Thursday unveiled the first look of actor-turned-politician Dr. MG Ramachandran from the J Jayalalithaa biopic. Actor Arvind Swami will be seen playing the role of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, fondly called MGR. On his death anniversary today (December 24), the makers shared intriguing photos of Swami as MGR who played a very important role in the life and career of Jayalalithaa.

On MGR's birth anniversary earlier this year, the makers had shared the first glimpse of Arvind Swami by paying a tribute and releasing his look. The actor had shared the look and wrote, “Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi”

For those who don’t know, MGR was the mentor figure to Jayalalithaa and had formed the political party AIADMK, after quitting the DMK in 1972. He took the power of Tamil Nadu in 1977. MGR was also the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for ten consecutive years until his death on December 24, 1987. Check out the look here-

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Revealing details about Arvind’s look, director Vijay had said in an interview, “Amma had mentioned in an interview that the two most important people in her life were her mother and MGR. We’ve ensured that we do everything possible to get MGR’s portrayal right on the screen. Arvind Swami has transformed himself completely to fit into the role. He started prepping for this role some three months before we actually began shooting.”

Vijay further added that in the film, he has tried to recreate many special moments between Amma and him. He added, “This look of Arvind Swami’s, therefore, is not a recreation of any of MGR’s looks in particular, but the generic appearance of the iconic personality he was between 1965 and 1970. I’d say the character is Arvind Swami’s soul, but MGR’s look.”