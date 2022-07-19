Tehran: Manushi Chhillar takes up a gun as she joins John Abraham's new film, see FIRST look here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANUSHI_CHHILLAR Manushi Chhilar, John Abraham

Tehran Latest Update: Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', will be seen in an action avatar in her next film. The model-actor will be featuring opposite Bollywood star John Abraham in the upcoming movie "Tehran", the film’s makers announced on Tuesday.

Inspired by true events, if this sneak peek is anything to go by, audiences have quite a power-packed tale to look forward to! The shooting of the film commenced earlier this month. The action thriller marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The production banner shared the news on its Twitter page alongside photos of the actor. In the pictures, Chhillar is seen sporting short hair and holding a gun as she poses with Abraham.

"Our #Tehran family gets bigger & better. Welcoming the very talented & gorgeous @ManushiChhillar to the team!" Maddock Films tweeted.

The former Miss World, who made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Samrat Prithviraj", said she is super excited to be part of "Tehran".

"Super excited to join the one & only @TheJohnAbraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!" the 25-year-old actor wrote.

"Tehran" is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The movie is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film.

The movie is slated to have a Republic Day release next year January 26, 2023.

Apart from these, John Abraham also looks forward to the release of films like Pathaan and Ek Villain 2. While he will be sharing screen space with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika in Pathaan, he will be joined by Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani for Ek Villain 2.

