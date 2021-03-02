Teaser of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina out: Excited fans say they can't wait to watch biopic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARIWOOD22 Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal biopic

The teaser of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina was released on Tuesday. Based on the life of badminton ace Saina Nehwal, the film is slated to release on March 26. Taking to her verified Instagram account, the actress shared the teaser video along with the release date.

While the short video didn't give away much, it did impress netizens. An excited fan commented on Parineeti's post writing, "This is going to be huge! Super excited," while another tweeted, "That was good. Your voice at the end gave me goosebumps." Several others dropped heart emoticons on the actress' post. You can watch the teaser here:

Earlier in the day, Parineeti had also shared the poster of the film. An elated Saina too shared it on her social media accounts. "I’m so glad to share a glimpse of my upcoming movie, #Saina. Lots of love to the entire team. In cinemas on 26th March," the badminton player tweeted. Responding to her tweet, film's lead actress Parineeti wrote, "The one I did this for."

Saina is directed by Amole Gupte and was shot in 2019. It was originally supposed to release in summer last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast as Saina Nehwal but later replaced by Parineeti.

Parineeti will also be seen in the film "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and is slated to release on March 19.