Tara Sutaria: From Disney star to gracious Bollywood actor | Birthday Special

Born on November 19, Tara Sutaria has had a recognisable presence in Indian pop culture, courtesy of to her Disney career, before she stepped into Bollywood. Growing up in Mumbai, Sutaria started performing very early, training in music, dance and theatre. Her early on-screen journey did not begin with films but with youth-oriented television, for which she became a household name for an entire generation of viewers that grew up on Disney India.

Early years on Disney and television

She first hit the small screen when she appeared as a confident child artist in the Disney Channel show Big Bada Boom, where she could sing, dance, and host with flair. Her breakthrough came with The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir, the Indian adaptation of the American hit The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Playing the role of Vinnie, she immediately clicked with young audiences and showed her natural screen presence.

She later starred in Oye Jassie, another Disney India series inspired by the American show Jessie. Her portrayal of Jassie George, a young nanny navigating a quirky household, cemented her position as one of the most recognisable Disney India talents of the early 2010s. Even before her film debut, Tara had already built a loyal fan base through these shows.

Tara has training in music and theatre

Alongside television, Tara continued her rigorous training in Western classical music. A gifted soprano, she performed at international platforms and took part in various concerts and recordings. Her artistic grounding in music and theatre contributed to the ease with which she transitioned to larger creative spaces later.

Bollywood debut and beyond

She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. This was followed by Marjaavaan, Tadap and Ek Villain Returns. Though still in the initial years of her film journey, the actress has been experimenting with genres within this short time, from romances to thrillers. Now an update on her next project is awaited.

