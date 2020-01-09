Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Star Cast, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch Online and Download

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Everything you need to know about Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the Bollywood’s much-awaited period drama starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The film is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. While Ajay plays the role of the warrior Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan has once again turned into the shoes of antagonist Udhaybhan Rathod. The film brings together the couple Ajay and Kajol on the big screen after 10 years and Ajay and Saif after 13 long years. Directed by Om Raut, the film was in the making for a year. Tanhaji is packed with high-octane action sequences and advanced VFX technology.

What is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Release Date?

January 10th, 2020

Who is the Director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior?

Om Raut

Who are the producers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?

Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar

Who are the writers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?

Prakash Kapadia and Om Raut

What is the star cast of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?

Ajay Devgn

Kajol

Saif Ali Khan

Neha Sharma

Sharad Kelkar

Luke Kenny

Kiran Rathod

Who are the Music Directors Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?

Ajay-Atul

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Synopsis

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a period drama set in the 17th century. It is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire.

What is the cost of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?

Budget INR 150 crores

