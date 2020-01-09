Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Star Cast, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch Online and Download

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the Bollywood’s much-awaited period drama starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The film is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. While Ajay plays the role of the warrior Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan has once again turned into the shoes of antagonist Udhaybhan Rathod. The film brings together the couple Ajay and Kajol on the big screen after 10 years and Ajay and Saif after 13 long years. Directed by Om Raut, the film was in the making for a year. Tanhaji is packed with high-octane action sequences and advanced VFX technology.
What is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Release Date?
January 10th, 2020
Who is the Director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior?
Om Raut
Who are the producers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?
Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar
Who are the writers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?
Prakash Kapadia and Om Raut
What is the star cast of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?
Ajay Devgn
Kajol
Saif Ali Khan
Neha Sharma
Sharad Kelkar
Luke Kenny
Kiran Rathod
Who are the Music Directors Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?
Ajay-Atul
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Synopsis
What is the cost of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?
Budget INR 150 crores
How Can I See Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Trailer?
You can watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called T-series. You can also watch it here-
Where to download Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie?
You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix.
Where can I watch the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior full movie?
You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix to watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie a couple of weeks after its release.
Where to book Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie tickets?
You can book Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie tickets on bookmyshow. If you book through Amazon Pay, you will get a cashback of Rs 125 in your Amazon wallet.
Where can I check the review of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie online?
You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior review on the link given below.
https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Songs
