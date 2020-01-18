Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior vs Chhapaak: Ajay Devgn’s film clean bowls Deepika Padukone’s at the box office

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji clean bowls Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak at the box office

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the big screens on January 10th alongside Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak. While the period drama managed to force the people to come to the theaters all week, Deepika’s film on a social issue struggled at the box office. On one hand, Tanhaji raked in big numbers on the weekdays, Chhapaak’s box office collection kept dipping with each day. After the collection on Friday (January 17th), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s box office collection stands at Rs 128 crore approx. Talking about Chhapaak’s box office collection, according to Box Office India, the film earned just Rs 75 lakhs on Friday, making its total as Rs Rs 29 crore approx.

Tanhaji: The unsung Warrior and Chhapaak belong to two different genres of cinema. Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji is a period drama based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. While Ajay played the unsung warrior, Kajol played his wife Savitribai and Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The coming together of the three stars is one of the key reasons behind Tanhaji's box office success.

Apart from the three lead actors, Tanhaji also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.

Talking about Chhapaak, the film is based on the real life story of an acid-attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal. The film is not entirely a biopic as it deals with the issues faced by many acid-attack survivors in our country. While Deepika Padukone played the lead role of Malti, Vikrant Massey has played the role of her support system and husband Amol.

It was back in 2005 when Laxmi, who was just 16-year-old, then, was reportedly attacked by a 32-year-old man who threw acid on her because she had turned down his proposal. She didn't let the incident pull her down. Laxmi went on to work as director of an NGO and also associated with campaign Stop Acid Attacks.

