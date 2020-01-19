Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's film continues winning streak

Ajay Devgn's latest film 'Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior' has been rocking the box office ever since its release. The film has received good reviews from both critics and audiences and not only this it has been performing exceptionally well in terms of business. The film also featuring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles managed to join the club of 100 crores in just a week and will soon join the 150 crores club. In the second week too, Tanaji is earning well. Tanaji's ninth day box office collection has come to the fore and the latest reports suggest that the movie has collected Rs 13 crore.

The latest reports in Box Office India state that the film managed to earn 13 crore on the ninth day of its release. The film that is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Shivaji, is ruling the hearts of the people with its otherworldly VFX and stellar performances. The film released with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak which dipped on the box office days after its release. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has collected 15.10 crore on Friday, 20.57 crore on Saturday, 26.26 crore on Sunday, 13.75 crore on Monday, 15.28 crore on Tuesday, 16.72 on Wednesday Crore and earned Rs 11.23 crore on Thursday.

The film has also been made tax free in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi Government. The government spokesperson said, "The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations."

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

While Ajay played the unsung warrior, Kajol played his wife Savitribai and Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The coming together of the three stars is one of the key reasons behind Tanhaji's box office success. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer:

