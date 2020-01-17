Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's period drama refuses to slow down

Image Source : TWITTER Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 7

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has refused to slow down at the box office. The film is making waves in the hearts of the people. Even though it clashed at the BO with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak, it had a fantastic opening with Rs 15.10 cr. It has been trending well on the weekdays as well. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earned Rs 12 crore on its first Thursday, making it total box office collection as Rs 119 crore approx. according to Box Office India.

Ajay Devgn’s happiness has doubled since Tanaji was his 100th film and it has broken all records. It is Devgn’s fifth consecutive film to have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Tanaji is also 2020’s first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said, “Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content.”

While Tanhaji has set fire to the box office, Deepika’s Chhapaak is witnessing a hard time. Earlier, while reacting to the clash at the box office with Deepika, Ajay had said, “I don't think there is any war. People put their opinion and we should not take it seriously. Both films have good subjects and I hope both the films do well."

Also, Ajay Devgn’s historical drama has been declared tax-free in Haryana after Uttar Pradesh. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's office tweeted on Wednesday. It is said that the film will soon be declared tax free in Maharashtra as well. Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanded that Ajay Devgn-starrer movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior be exempted from entertainment tax in the state as the story of its protagonist need to be reached to maximum number of people.

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

