Tanhaji, Kedarnath, Thappad: Which Bollywood films are re-releasing as theaters reopen?

As movie theatres are all set to throw open their gates for moviegoers this week after a seven-month-long hiatus, some of the previously released films including superhits like Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior, Kedarnath, Thappad, War and others are gearing up to entertain the viewers once again. Many Bollywood films have been scheduled to re-release in cinemas. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a list of Bollywood films that have been scheduled for a re-release. "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced... #Tanhaji #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #Malang #Kedarnath #Thappad More films will be scheduled in coming days," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "The list of #Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier [#Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad], there’s a prominent addition to the list: #War... More films will be scheduled in coming days."

In addition to 'Tanhaji,' and 'War,' other films that will once again see the light of the day are Ayushmann Khurrana's same-sex love saga 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' multi-strarrer 'Malang,' Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad,' and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath.' While some of the previously released films are being re-released in film theatres, multiplex chains including PVR, INOX, Carnival and Cinepolis have decided to not screen six of the films that was released on online video streaming platforms during the coronavirus induced lockdown. These films include late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara,' Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi,' Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo,' biopic of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena - 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz,' and 'Sadak 2.'

"IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... There was talk that films premiered on #OTT platforms [#DilBechara, #Sadak2, #ShakuntalaDevi, #KhudaHaafiz, #GunjanSaxena, #GulaboSitabo] *might* release in cinemas... But leading multiplex chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Carnival] decide NOT TO SCREEN these films," he tweeted.

On a related note, Bollywood biggies have given Diwali 2020 the passover despite cinemas opening, so the festival weekend will be all about small to medium budget films taking up big screen space.

(With ANI inputs)

