Image Source : TWITTER Tanhaji box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's period drama records excellent Sunday, hits Rs 60 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected around Rs 26 crore on day three of its release at the box office. Adding Rs 15.10 crore which it made on Friday and Rs 20.57 , the film's box office collection stands at a total of around Rs 60 crore. The film is doing really well in Maharashtra, say trade experts, and Rs 100 crore seems very much possible within the next few days.

According to the latest report on Boxofficeindia.com, "Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior has recorded excellent collections on Sunday with 25-26 crore nett as per early estimates which will mean a 60 crore nett weekend for the film. The growth is superb on Sunday with collections going up 30%. It makes it even better that the competition and holdover releases have not grown much on Sunday".

"The film has done around 27 crore nett in Mumbai which is a big weekend number and its this circuit where the film can go on a very strong run and hit a very big number. Delhi / UP is just 9 crore nett apprx and here it will have to have a Monday close to the first-day number which is possible", the Box Office India report added.

Tanhaji, also featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles is directed by Om Raut. The film received largely positive reviews from film critics upon its release on January 10. India TV concluded its 3.5 star review, saying, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is not a perfect film, but it does deliver on what it promises -- entertainment and visual delight, laced with a poignant history lesson. Watch it for Ajay Devgn's stellar act, Saif Ali Khan's villainy that he wears on his sleeves, Sharad Kelkar's stand-out performance, the brilliant CGI effects, and most importantly, for the lesson in history we deserved to know but nobody cared to impart". Read our Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' review full review here