Tadap Teasers: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria introduce characters Ishana & Ramisa, trailer to be out tomorrow

Image Source : INSTA/AHANSHETTY/TARASUTARIA Tadap Teasers: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria introduce their characters Ishana & Ramisa

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut in upcoming film 'Tadap' co-starring Tara Sutaria. While the excitement around the same is high, the makers on Tuesday treated fans with character teasers introducing the lead pair as Ishana and Ramisa. The same were shared by both Ahan and Tara on their respective social media handles. Ahan while sharing her lead lady's teaser video wrote, "Ishana ki aankhon ka Tara Presenting @tarasutaria as Ramisa in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap." While Tara shared Ahan's clip and captioned it, "The Lover Boy of the year Presenting @ahan.shetty as Ishana in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap."

The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow ie October 27. While speaking about the film, it is slated release theatrically on December 3. It happens to be is a remake of the 2018 Telugu hit RX 100 and directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Akshay Kumar announced Ahaan's entry into the industry through his poster and wrote, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster, and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria."

According to reports, Tadap will also feature Suniel Shetty, Sikander Kher, and Amit Sadh among others. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora. The duo has worked on films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture and Baadshaho. The film's music will be scored by Pritam.